In a typical slugfest between District 2-3A rivals Carroll Academy and Indianola Academy, Friday night’s contest in Carrollton came down to the wire as the Rebels secured a hard-fought 21-14 win over the Colonels at Gordon Field.
With the victory, Carroll improves to 5-0 overall and 2-0 in league play. The Rebels entertain Winona Christian School next week in a district showdown. Indianola falls to 3-3 overall and 2-1 in district.
“It was a war. Both teams were sky high for this game,” said CA head coach Bo Milton. “We had turnovers and penalties. I think we were too emotional at the start of the game. Indianola drove down the field and scored in the first quarter, but we were able to calm down and come back and score.
“Our defense played lights out. The defensive play of the game was turned in by Braxton York who chased down one of their players in the second quarter and tackled him at the one-yard line. That’s not giving up on a play. We held them out of the end zone right before the half. That was the difference in the game.”
York finished with five tackles, while Cooper Beck and Maddox Carpenter had six tackles each. Noah Beck tacked on four tackles, two interceptions and a fumble recovery, and Hunter Brower had three tackles and a fumble recovery.
Sophomore quarterback Brennan Blaylock spearheaded the offense with two touchdown runs of 15 and seven yards. Hunter Brackin had a touchdown run of four yards in the first quarter. Hunter Grantham’s PAT gave Carroll a 7-6 lead after one.
Blaylock’s 15-yard scamper made it 13-7 at the half. His four-yard run in the third and Brackin’s two-point conversion run gave the Rebels a 21-7 lead. Indianola scored in the third to pull within seven.
Brackin finished with 87 yards on 18 carries, and Blaylock had 55 yards on 12 totes. Mathis Beck had 44 yards on nine carries.
Winona Christian beat Newton County Academy 44-0 Friday night.
• Contact Calvin Stevens at 581-7234 or cstevens@gwcommonwealth.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.