The J.Z. George duo of Jordun Normal and D’Anthony McGlothan share the Commonwealth’s Offensive Player of the Week honor for their performances in games played last Friday.
Normal, a junior quarterback, threw for 185 yards and four touchdowns in the Jaguars’ 33-8 win over Leake County. He completed 11 passes and was intercepted once. Normal also ran for 39 yards on seven carries.
McGlothan had another banner game as he hauled in eight receptions for 147 yards and caught TD passes of 37, 6 and 40 yards. He also ran three times for 21 yards.
J.Z. George (3-1) will play at Walnut High School Friday night.
The Defensive Player of the Week honor goes to Carroll Academy’s Cooper Beck. The 6-foot-4, 280-pound senior tackle had six tackles (three for loss) in the Rebels’ hard-fought, 21-14 win over Indianola Academy. With Beck up front, CA’s defense held the Colonels to 113 yards rushing.
Carroll, which is 6-0 overall and 2-0 in District 2-3A, plays host to Winona Christian School Friday.
Carroll was rewarded with a 6-0 forfeit win over Tri-County over the weekend in a game canceled in early September because of COVID-19 concerns at Tri-County.
Offensive honorable mentions go to Delta Streets Academy’s Dekari Johnson and Carroll Academy’s Hunter Brackin.
Johnson, a junior, played slotback and quarterback in the Lions’ 54-16 loss to Manchester. He ran for 97 yards on 14 carries and scored one touchdown, and completed 4-of-8 passes for 45 yards with an interception. He also had one reception for 42 yards with a TD. He contributed three tackles on defense.
Brackin, a senior running back, rumbled for 87 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries. He also had a two-point conversion run.
Defensive honorable mentions go to Pillow Academy’s Lawes McCool, Britt Reichle, Christian Belk and Alex Tanksley, DSA’s LeAndre Pittman, and Carroll’s Braxton York and Noah Beck.
McCool, a senior linebacker, had 14 tackles (five solos) to lead the PA defense in its 19-6 loss to Heritage. Reichle, a junior linebacker, had 12 tackles (five solos), and Belk, a senior cornerback, and Tanksley, a senior defensive back, had 11 total stops each.
Pittman, a senior linebacker, had 15 total tackles. He also rushed for 49 yards on seven carries.
York, a senior defensive back, had five tackles, and Beck, a sophomore linebacker, had four tackles, intercepted two passes and recovered a fumble.
• Contact Calvin Stevens at 581-7234 or cstevens@gwcommonwealth.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.