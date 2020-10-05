History will be made Friday night when Pillow Academy (4-3) hosts a public school opponent for the first time ever.
J.Z. George (3-2) will make the short trip from North Carrollton to Greenwood for the Mustangs’ homecoming matchup after the nearby schools both had their Oct. 9 games canceled. The Jaguars’ scheduled opponent, East Webster, and Pillow’s scheduled opponent, Greenville St. Joe, each shut down for two weeks due to COVID-19 outbreaks.
Kickoff is 7 p.m. at Bill Davis Field.
