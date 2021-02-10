The J.Z. George boys basketball team dropped a 63-33 decision to top-seed East Webster Tuesday night in the semifinals of the Region 2-2A Tournament in North Carrollton.
The Jaguars, the No. 4 seed, were led by D’Anthony McGlothan’s seven points.
J.Z. George (2-6) plays at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the consolation game against the loser of Wednesday’s Bruce-Calhoun City contest.
In the girls game Tuesday, the East Webster girls advanced to the championship game Friday with a 61-30 win over Eupora.
• Leflore County: The Lady Tigers were sent to the consolation game of the Region 6-1A Tournament with a 60-17 loss to McEvans Tuesday night at Simmons High School.
McEvans only led 9-6 after one but outscored Leflore 22-3 in the second for a 31-9 lead at the half.
D’Kayla Young and Jakiaya Young had seven points each.
Leflore (0-13) plays Thursday at 5 p.m. against the West Bolivar-Simmons loser. McEvans plays the winner Friday at 5 p.m. in the championship game.
