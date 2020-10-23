Pillow Academy’s ground game churned out 405 yards rushing as the Mustangs rolled to a 43-28 win over District 1-5A rival Bayou Academy Friday night at Bill Davis Field.
With the victory, Pillow moves to 8-3 overall and closes out conference play at 3-2. The Mustangs have won three straight games on the field as they go into the state 5A playoffs next week where they will likely face St. Aloysius in the first round. The brackets will be set this weekend for the playoffs.
“We’ve got a nice little mix of things we are doing,” said PA head coach Tripp McCarty. “The kids are very unselfish. We have a lot of guys who can do a lot of things, and they all don’t care who gets into the end zone as long as we score.
“As long as we are staying ahead of the chains and moving the football, I’m fine with running the ball. Our guys up front are doing such a good job of blocking, and our backs are all running hard and downhill.”
The Mustangs finished with 420 yards of total offense, while Bayou managed 242 total yards (150 rushing, 92 passing).
Pillow held a slim 8-0 lead after the first period. The Mustangs tacked on three touchdowns in the second quarter for a 29-0 lead at the half. Bayou scored its first touchdown in the third to slice its deficit to 29-7, and the Colts held a 21-14 scoring edge in the final period.
Senior tailback Gavin Lessley got the scoring going for Pillow as he scored from a yard out. Matthew Jefcoat had the two-point run to make it 8-0.
In the second, Lessley outraced the Bayou defense for a 41-yard TD run. Senior quarterback Christian Belk ran in from 17 yards for the second score, and he tacked on an eight-yard run later in the period. Juan Carlos Hernandez booted three PATs for a 29-0 cushion.
In the fourth, Lessley scored from 20 yards out. Nelson Hodges got in on the scoring act as he rumbled in from eight yards out. Hernandez made both PATs.
• Contact Calvin Stevens at 581-7234 or cstevens@gwcommonwealth.com.
