The Leflore County basketball teams will be participating in the Region 6-1A Tournament at Simmons High School in Hollandale this week.
The Lady Tigers (0-12 overall, 0-6 in region) tip off at 5 p.m. Tuesday against No. 1 seed McEvans High School (formerly Shaw). No. 2 Simmons plays at 6:30 p.m. against No. 3 West Bolivar.
The two losers move on to the consolation game at 5 p.m. Thursday. The two winners meet Friday at 5 p.m. in the championship game. All four teams move on to North 1A play-in games Monday night.
The Tigers, the third seed, play Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. against No. 2 seed Simmons. Leflore is 5-9 overall and went 1-5 in region play.
Top-seed McEvans meets No. 4 seed West Bolivar at 5 p.m. Wednesday. The losers from both games will face off at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the consolation game. The two winners meet at 6:30 p.m. Friday in the championship game. All four teams advance to North 1A play-in games Feb. 16.
The all-district teams were also announced and Leflore County senior Derrick Singleton was tabbed as the Region 6 Player of the Year. Freshman Tavion Dean was selected to the Region 6 second team. No players from Leflore’s girls squad were picked.
n Greenwood High: With no district tournament being played, the Lady Bulldogs, the Region 3-4A champs, earned the top seed with a 5-1 mark in league play.
Greenwood went 12-4 during the regular season. The Lady Bulldogs will play Monday in a North 4A play-in game at Greenwood against the No. 4 seed from the Region 2 Tournament, which is being played this week.
Clarksdale finished as the second seed from Region 4, and Gentry is the third seed. Yazoo City came in as the No. 4 seed.
On the boys side, the Bulldogs (6-10, 1-5 in region) placed fourth and will have a North 4A play-in game Feb. 16 against the top seed from the Region 2 Tournament on the road.
Yazoo City took top honors in Region 4 for the boys, and Clarksdale finished second. Gentry finished third.
• Amanda Elzy: The Region 3-3A champion Lady Panthers are the No. 1 seed coming out of the district as they finished 8-0 in league play and went 10-2 during the regular season.
Elzy’s girls will play a North 3A play-in game Monday against the No. 4 seed from Region 2.
Ruleville placed second from Region 3, and Winona was third. Humphreys County came in fourth.
On the boys side, the Panthers finished as the fourth seed as they went 3-10 overall and 2-6 in district. Winona grabbed the top spot, and Humphreys County came in second. Ruleville got the third seed.
Elzy will be on the road Feb. 16 for a North 3A play-in game against the top seed from Region 2.
