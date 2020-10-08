J.Z. George High School got the invite and jumped at the opportunity to be Pillow Academy’s opponent Friday night.
When both teams found out a little over a week ago that their opponents for this week were shut down because of COVID-19 restrictions, the ball began to roll. It wasn’t until the weekend that it became official that the Jaguars would serve as the Mustangs’ homecoming foe — their first-ever meeting with a public school football team.
“Our kids are fired up about this opportunity to play Pillow,” said J.Z. George first-year coach Rusty Smith. “Pillow is going to run the ball 95 percent of the time, and they will give you different looks on defense. We need to be prepared to stop their run game and play solid football. It’s going to be a good matchup.
“It was not something I wanted to even consider until we got through playing Walnut last week. They are a very good football team, and one I’d like to meet down the road in the playoffs.”
The Jaguars, who dropped a 55-28 decision at Walnut last week, had their Region 2-2A opener with East Webster canceled when East Webster had to shut down all football activities on Oct. 1. That meant East Webster also had to cancel last Friday’s Region 2 contest against Calhoun City. That game, along with the contest against J.Z. George, are forfeits.
“It’s nice to be 1-0 in the district, but we are looking forward to playing Pillow Academy,” said senior fullback/linebacker Wil’Tavious Williams. “We are feeling good about the game Friday. We are just excited to be playing because our game against East Webster was canceled.”
With the forfeit win over East Webster, J.Z. George now stands at 4-2 overall. Pillow comes into the game at 4-3 in the midst of a two-game losing skid. The Mustangs dropped a 42-7 decision to Starkville Academy last week.
J.Z. George junior D’Anthony McGlothan, who plays numerous positions for the Jaguars, is pumped about getting to play Pillow.
“We’re ready to come out and do what it takes to win and spoil their homecoming,” said McGlothan. “We need to get going early. We had a rough start last week. We need to come out with a chip on our shoulder to win this game.”
Last week, the Jaguars could not stop the potent Wildcat offense as Walnut built a 28-8 lead by halftime and led 42-20 by the end of the third period.
“Walnut took its opening drive and went down the field and scored,” said Smith. “We made some mistakes in the secondary, and we couldn’t stop them. They had a very good offensive line and some good skill guys. Walnut has a complete team. I look for them to go far in the playoffs.
“I felt like we played much better in the second half. I finally saw the physicality I’ve been wanting to see. We brought the thump to them. I was happy to see that. At the end of the game, they wanted to shake our hands out of respect. Our guys could have laid down and got beat 60-0, but I’m proud of the way they fought and never gave up.”
Williams scored the Jags’ first touchdown from 62 yards out. He had 68 yards rushing and completed 2-of-2 passes for 18 yards. He also had one reception for nine yards and chipped in four tackles from his middle linebacker position.
Quarterback Jordun Normal threw a touchdown pass to Alexander Criss and finished 6-of-13 for 121 yards with an interception. He also contributed on defense with seven solo stops and two assists.
Smith feels with the weapons the Jaguars have on offense, they can put the ball in the end zone.
“We have the ability to score at any point. If everybody is doing their job and making plays, we can have a very good offense,” said Smith.
• Contact Calvin Stevens at 581-7234 or cstevens@gwcommonwealth.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.