Leake Academy simply couldn’t keep up with Delta Streets Academy’s top-ranked boys basketball team at the Kirk Academy Classic on Monday.
Sophomore point guard J.T. Lawrence scored most of his game-high 40 points in transition as the Class 1A Lions feasted on fast breaks to run away with a 77-57 win against the Class 5A Rebels.
“I thought we did probably our best job of the year in transition,” second-year head coach Justin Childs said. “Sometimes it backfires a little bit if we don’t get the defensive rebound, but it really played how it was supposed to tonight.”
Leake (0-3) jumped ahead early with the first four points of the afternoon, but Lawrence soon responded by converting a layup through contact and completing the three-point play at the charity stripe, where the Greenwood High transfer was a perfect 9-for-9 debuting a new free-throw routine. Fellow GHS transfer Javeon “Redd” Smith (21 points) then knocked down a 3-pointer and finished on a fast break to put the Lions up 8-6.
“I don’t think anyone can keep up with how quickly we’re playing,” Smith said.
The Rebels struggled to get back quick enough on defense, letting Lawrence leak out in transition and rack up 23 points in the first half. The Lions (8-2) took a 38-30 lead into the locker room at halftime after Smith scored his fourth bucket on their final possession of the second quarter.
D.J. Jones tallied four of his eight points on DSA’s first two possessions of the second half to extend his squad’s lead to double digits. After Leake cut the advantage back down to single digits, Lawrence answered with a 7-0 run by himself to put the game out of reach for good. The Lions remained stout on defense in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Rebels 18-10 in the final frame to seal their 20-point victory.
Lawrence’s 40-point outburst marks his third game in a row with at least 30 points for DSA, which has won four straight since a 69-41 loss to Greenville Christian earlier this month.
On Friday night, the Lions blasted Humphreys Academy 73-30 as they led 16-5 after one, 28-11 at the half and 56-21 after the third period.
Lawrence finished with 30 points, and Smith had 14. Isaiah Tabor chipped in 11, and Dekari “Turbo” Johnson had seven.
In the junior varsity game, DSA beat Humphreys 44-23 as it led 25-10 by halftime. Kamarion Watson had 19, and Dameon Sanders tallied 12.
The Lions return to action Jan. 8 at Briarfield Academy.
• Contact Riley Overend at 581-7237 or roverend@gwcommonwealth.com. Follow @OverendOut on Twitter.
