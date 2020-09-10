Pillow Academy’s five-game winning streak against rival Washington School will be put to the test in Friday’s District 1-5A opener.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Huddleston Field in Greenville.
“These kids have grown up together,” Washington coach Greg Wallace said. “We’ve had some battles with them in the past.”
The Generals haven’t won the rivalry matchup since they shut out the Mustangs, 33-0, back in 2015. This year, quarterback Joseph Smith and 240-pound running back Kell Hodges lead an offense that managed just six points last week in a season-opening loss at Bayou Academy.
“They got a young quarterback who throws the ball well and a couple nice running backs,” PA coach Tripp McCarty said. “We’ve just got to be aware, contain and just keep getting better.”
Smith, a 6-foot-1 junior, is the brains behind Washington’s offense, which relies on the run-pass option. The dual-threat signal caller also has the speed to step in on special teams, where he racked up over 100 yards on three kick returns last week.
“They got a lot of size this year that we don’t have,” Wallace said of Pillow. “So hopefully we can execute and get around that.”
McCarty expects Wallace to get creative in the Generals’ upset bid.
“Coach Wallace is always going to have something in his pocket,” McCarty said. “We’re expecting a hard-fought football game. Hopefully we can just get out of our own way and go make some more plays.”“I do enjoy trick plays,” Wallace chuckled. “I try to tell everybody I’m not scared to do anything because we ran a tackle reverse on fourth-and-6 two years ago and got 12 yards. So there’s no telling what I’ll do.”
The Mustangs, meanwhile, are continuing to build confidence following their season-opening loss at Jackson Academy. PA boasts a dynamic roster that has allowed McCarty to play guys at multiple positions to fill any gaps during the first few games.
Now the challenge is to develop a consistent lineup with various specialties.
“We got a lot of jack-of-all trades, masters of none right now,” McCarty said. “We’re working on being master of one at the moment.”
The do-it-all approach did work last week for Nelson Hodges, who caught a momentum-shifting interception in the first quarter and added two rushing touchdowns in the second quarter to all but seal a victory by halftime. But the Mustangs know a single standout won’t be enough to carry this team to a trophy — it’ll take at least an 11-man effort.
McCarty, a seventh-year coach, is seeking his first conference title since 2017 after back-to-back runner-up finishes. This year’s goal? Secure home-field advantage come playoff time.
“I think it’s just as wide open as it was last year,” McCarty said of the title chase. “We just need to make sure we take care of business conference-wise because we sure like playing at home in these playoff games. We’re pretty darn good here.”
