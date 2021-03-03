A 22-0 run by Jackson Academy to start the second quarter proved to be the difference in Delta Streets’ 69-49 loss to the Raiders in the first round of the Academy Overall Tournament on Wednesday night at Pillow Academy.
The Lions came out of the gates looking energized on defense, pressuring JA into a pair of turnovers and scoring two quick buckets to force an early timeout by the Raiders. But it didn’t take long for the No. 3 seed from Class 5A to find a rhythm from deep.
JA knocked down three 3-pointers in the first quarter to take a 17-10 lead after one, then hit eight more treys to fuel a 33-point explosion in the second quarter.
“Even when we contested, they knocked shots down,” second-year DSA head coach Justin Childs said. “That’s what you get when you play teams like that. The MAIS blue bloods from Jackson do that on the regular. So credit to them, they did a great job shooting.”
After connecting on 11-of-16 shots from deep in the first half, the Raiders held a comfortable 50-23 lead at halftime. But they didn’t have the luxury of coasting in the second half against the Lions (25-4), who refused to go away quietly after winning the 1A title on Saturday night.
The Lions outscored JA 26-19 the rest of the matchup, led by a game-high 24 points from junior star J.T. Lawrence and 10 points apiece courtesy of sophomore Javeon Smith and junior Labrodrick Gooch.
“I’m proud of the fight we kept showing until the clock hit zero,” Childs said. “(The Raiders) weren’t able to take their starters out, even with a running clock. That’s a testament to how our guys fought to the end, and I’m proud of them for that.”
Lawrence, who averaged 31 points per game for DSA this season, already seemed hungry for another shot at next year’s Overall crown after the loss.
With no seniors on their roster, the Lions will return every player in 2021-22.
“We got a lot of depth,” Lawrence said. “We got a lot of learning to do. But I feel like from the beginning of the year to now, we got better as a team. We got more chemistry.
“This year, the goal was a state championship. Next year we’re going for Overall. We feel like we’re good enough to hang with the top dogs.”
“Especially after a year to bond and grow together, I think the sky is the limit because there’s a lot of great things happening at Delta Streets,” Childs added. “And people realize it. I think we’ve done a good job of putting our school on the map.”
Josh Holman paced JA (20-8) with 20 points while Reid Felder added 14.
