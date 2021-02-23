The Pillow Academy girls basketball team survived a scare against Central Hinds in the first round of the 4A playoffs Tuesday at Hillcrest Christian.
Just one minute into a scoreless matchup, it looked as if the Lady Mustangs would be without their top two scorers after Caroline Brock went down with an injured ankle, joining fellow senior Kaylee Jones (torn ACL) on the bench.
But Brock could only stay seated for so long. The two-sport star returned to action a few minutes later, playing through the pain to score 15 points, pull down five rebounds and carry Pillow to a 48-46 overtime victory over the Cougars.
Senior forward Madeline Kelly came up clutch down the stretch for the Lady Mustangs (22-4), who advance to Friday’s semifinal at Hillcrest Christian at 1 p.m. Kelly scored seven of her 10 points in the fourth quarter and overtime, including the go-ahead bucket with 15 seconds left in overtime. The point-forward also grabbed seven boards.
Madeline Kelly scored the go-ahead bucket on a strong drive with 13 seconds left in overtime and Caroline Brock iced the game with a pair of free throws to give Pillow a thrilling 48-46 victory over Central Hinds in the first round of the 4A playoffs. pic.twitter.com/TaxACOXfOd— Greenwood Commonwealth Sports (@GWC_Sports) February 23, 2021
The Central Hinds junior duo of MaKenzie Hankins (15 points) and Madyson Maw (14 points) didn’t make it easy on Pillow, though.
Maw buried a contested 3-pointer to tie the game at the end of regulation, but fouled out along with Hankins in overtime. That set the stage for Brock and Kelly to seal the win, scoring all six of the Lady Mustangs’ points in the final period.
We’re going to OT with Pillow and Central Hinds tied at 42-42 after this clutch game-tying 3-pointer by Madyson Maw. pic.twitter.com/85yZGMbjUp— Greenwood Commonwealth Sports (@GWC_Sports) February 23, 2021
• Contact Riley Overend at 581-7237 or roverend@gwcommonwealth.com. Follow @OverendOut on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.