Coach Robert “Bobby” Tackett was a beloved coach who will be remembered as a role model to many.
“He was just such a good soul — just taking people under his wing,” his daughter Cynthia Tackett Frusha of Little Rock, Arkansas said. “He really has been a father figure to his players.”
Mr. Tackett, 88, died Friday at his North Carrollton residence due to multiple health complications.
Born in Indianola in 1932, Mr. Tackett was a veteran of the Korean War who served in the U.S. Marine Corps Force Reconnaissance.
He was a member of the football hall of fame at both Mississippi Delta Community College and Northwestern State University of Louisiana. After graduating, he earned master’s degrees at Ole Miss and Mississippi State.
After his studies, Mr. Tackett had an especially productive career as a football coach, educator and principal.
Coaching at J.Z. George High School (formally known as North Carrollton High School) for several years, he led the Jaguars in 1967 to an undefeated season, winning the Big Black Conference championship. Mr. Tackett served as the school’s principal for two years.
He later became the head football coach at Carroll Academy and Winona Christian Academy, winning championships at both.
Farris Jenkins, an assistant coach with Mr. Tackett from 1964 to 1970, talked about how Mr. Tackett’s skillful techniques had a profound effect on him.
“He was one of the better coaches in the state at the time. He was at Raleigh High School and Maben before coming to J.Z. George. We had a good run with the kids we had here. He was the cause of me having success,” Jenkins said. “He used the Wing-T formation and it was fruitful for us. His theory was that if college teams could use it and be successful, we could also on the high school level.”
Outside of his work, Mr. Tackett simply loved his family.
“He was my daddy — he was my world, and not just to me but to a lot of people,” Frusha said.
She said she cherishes all memories of her father and especially those of when they spent time together at home. When she was a child, her father would give her candy, tell her stories about being in Korea and celebrate Christmas with her and her siblings.
His wife, Elsie, described her husband as a caring man who valued learning. “He was a person that if you wanted an education, he’d see that you would get it,” she said.
After retiring from coaching, he taught GED classes at the Carroll/Montgomery Regional Correctional Facility. It was there that Mr. Tackett was named Mississippi Teacher of the Year.
“He treated everyone as a person,” she said. “It didn’t matter if you had $50 or $50 million. To him, you were the same.”
She said she’ll never forget meeting him one day at a North Carrollton convenience store. She recalled that her future husband had one thought: “That’s the one I want; that woman has love in her heart.” And this started 18 years of marriage.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Carrollton Baptist Church, following visitation at 10 a.m., and burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery.
