After four years of establishing Carroll Academy’s identity as a team that dominates the trenches, senior lineman Cooper Beck signed a national letter of intent on Wednesday morning to continue his football career at Henderson State University.
“He leaves a legacy and impact of how we want to be up front with the physicality he’s played with for four years,” head coach Bo Milton said of Beck. “We brought him up as a ninth grader to play a lot of defensive line for us and give us some depth. The physicality every year has gotten better from him and it has bled over to other areas of our entire team. Our whole team really wants to be physical and he’s helped set that tone.”
Milton connected Beck with HSU head coach Scott Maxfield, who coached Milton at Northwestern State. After attending Maxfield’s football camp as a sophomore and sending in tape, Beck received an offer from the Division II program last month.
“I wasn’t expecting to get offered — I was just going up there to look around and see how I liked it,” said Beck, the reigning Commonwealth Player of the Year. “Then Coach Maxfield pulled me aside, we talked in his office for a little bit and he offered me. I was shocked. I immediately loved it. It was at the end of the day, a perfect way to cap off a great visit I had.
“The atmosphere was wonderful,” he added about the Arkadelphia, Arkansas, campus. “I liked how close everything was. Everyone seemed like a family there, and I really liked that.”
During Beck’s senior season, the two-way standout led the Rebels (12-1) to their first state championship game since 1998. On defense, he finished with 82 tackles and four sacks as Carroll limited opponents to less than 10 points per game. On the other side of the ball, Beck paved the way for a ground-and-pound attack that averaged more than 300 rushing yards and 40 points per game.
The 6-foot-3, 285-pounder is projected to play defensive line for the Reddies. HSU’s website describes Beck’s strengths as “good nose for the football and good tackler when he reaches the ball carrier.”
“I’m very proud of Cooper,” said his mother, Patty. “He’s worked hard academically, in the weight room and on the football field. It’s all paid off for him. I hope he doesn’t forget that Carrollton is always home and we’re always here for him.”
