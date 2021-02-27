LEARNED — For the first time in school history, the Delta Streets Academy Lions are state champions.
DSA overcame a first-quarter deficit in the MAIS Class 1A championship game, outscoring Riverdale Academy (Louisiana) 55-27 the rest of the way to claim a 74-47 win Saturday night at Rebul Academy.
“It’s awesome,” second-year DSA head coach Justin Childs said. “The boys worked hard all year. This was the ultimate goal. They executed, especially down the stretch and got it done.”
Junior guard J.T. Lawrence led the Lions with 27 points, while sophomore guard Javeon Smith poured in 22 points. The duo won a 4A title at Greenwood High last spring before transferring to DSA in the fall.
“It was planned,” Lawrence said of their repeat. “It was mandatory.”
Down 27-24 early in the second quarter, Lawrence and Smith fueled a 12-0 run with points off turnovers that gave the Lions the momentum for good.
“They hit us in the mouth first — I guess they had been studying — so we had to change our defense up and they couldn’t handle it,” Lawrence said.
Smith credited DSA’s tough schedule with the team’s poise when it mattered most.
“We developed our chemistry by playing teams like Greenville Christian, MRA and St Joe to prepare for this type of game,” Smith said.
D.J. Jones, A.J. McGhee and Labrodrick Gooch scored six points apiece for DSA (25-3), which will host Jackson Academy, the No. 3 seed in 5A, in the first round of the state Academy Overall Tournament next week.
DSA’s soccer team came close to bringing home the school’s first state title a few hours earlier, but the Lions rally came up short in a 2-1 loss to Laurel Christian. DSA would not be denied in the school's second bid Saturday for a historic crown that solidifies the bright future at DSA.
“Being a boys school, athletics is a big part of it just because of our culture in America,” founder T. Mac Howard said. “They see success on the athletic field, and they equate it to success in school. This just puts another peg in what we’re trying to do to keep moving things forward. It’s going to set the tone for the next four to five years, which is fun. And there're no seniors on the team.”
• Contact Riley Overend at 581-7237 or roverend@gwcommonwealth.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.