The Pillow Academy girls basketball team rallied from a six-point deficit after the third period to knock off North Delta School 48-44 Tuesday in Batesville.
The Lady Mustangs (2-1) outscored North Delta 20-10 in the final quarter. North Delta led 10-9 after one. The game was tied at 23-23 at the half.
Sarah Presley Howard led Pillow with 13 points, and Kaylee Jones had 10 points and six rebounds. Madeline Mattox chipped in eight points and 11 boards, and Kayla Brown had seven points and 10 rebounds.
In the junior high game, Pillow improved to 3-0 with a 51-12 win. The Lady Mustangs led 19-1 after the first, 25-11 at the half and 41-11 after the third period.
Avery Howard scored 17 points and grabbed nine rebounds for PA, and Alanna Hodo had 10 points and seven rebounds.
Pillow is at Jackson Academy Tuesday.
• Carroll Academy: The Lady Rebels dropped a 54-35 decision to Bayou at the Indianola Academy Tournament Tuesday night.
Carroll played Washington School Wednesday and takes on Deer Creek School Thursday at the tournament.
• Contact Calvin Stevens at 581-7234 or cstevens@gwcommonwealth.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.