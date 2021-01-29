Pillow Academy didn’t have to go far to find its new head football coach.
Just a week after Tripp McCarty announced he’s leaving to become Head of School at Canton Academy, the Mustangs promoted experienced assistant coach Jim Crowder to take over the program on Friday.
“It was a clear decision,” Head of School Barrett Donahoe said. “We interviewed multiple candidates for the job. But at the end of the day, we felt like Jim Crowder has the best vision and really understands what Pillow Academy needs right now to continue the success of the program.”
The Birmingham native brings 15 years of coaching experience at the junior college, public high school and private high school levels. Crowder moved to Greenwood for a coaching position at Mississippi Delta Community College before joining Pillow’s staff as an assistant. He then left to become head coach at Central Holmes, where he led the Trojans to their winningest season ever before returning to the Mustangs last year.
“Just from his experience in Alabama in a big public school, to being at that junior college level, to being at a smaller school as a head coach to being an assistant here, he’s seen so many different areas of the game,” Donahoe added. “He’s been mentored by some good people and I think that’s going to pay off for him as he leads this program.”
Crowder’s roots at Pillow should also help him transition into the top position. His wife, Shea, is an alumna and fifth-grade teacher at the school. Their daughter, Ann Rogers, is currently in seventh grade student.
“It’s a special day for me and my family,” Crowder said.
Crowder, who served under two Hall of Fame high school coaches back in Alabama, is tasked with building on the winning culture established by his predecessor. McCarty finished 49-34 during his seven-year tenure, including a nine-win season two years ago that vaulted the Mustangs into state title contention.
“I’ve learned a lot from him as a football coach,” Crowder said. “I’m just looking to continue the success that he’s had here. Everybody has their own way of doing things. We won’t look exactly how we’ve looked in the past, for better or worse, but you got to be who you are. So I’m excited about it.”
Suited up for his first official day in the new role, Crowder recalled advice from a mentor while laying out his vision for the program.
“One of the guys I looked up to in the coaching profession was Sammy Dunn,” Crowder said. “He was a baseball coach at Westavia High School who won nine out of 10 state championships in the highest classification in Alabama. He passed away a few years ago, but he always said, ‘If you win the kids, the kids will win the game.’”
“Relationships are the most important thing,” he continued. “Coaching is a relationship business. Just learning to be in the fire with the kids, be with them in their ups and downs and just let them know you’re going to support them through the good and the bad.”
