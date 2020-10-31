The Greenwood High School girls got their 2020-21 season off to a rousing start as they beat Greenville Weston High School 44-41 Thursday night in Greenville.
The Lady Bulldogs trailed 8-4 after the first period and 18-17 at the half, but a 17-6 run in the third quarter gave them a 34-24 lead headed to the final period.
Alexus Taylor and Arieyanna Glover had 14 points each for GHS. Glover also had eight rebounds, three blocks and two assists, and Taylor had three rebounds.
Antwanette Regular tacked on eight points, five rebounds, five assists, four steals and two blocked shots.
The Bulldogs struggled in their first contest of the season as the Hornets prevailed 79-37. Greenville led 12-6 after one, 37-15 at the half and 57-32 after the third period.
Javardrick Jackson led Greenwood with 28 points and six rebounds.
Greenwood plays host to Northside Tuesday. No fans are allowed to attend games.
• Carroll Academy: The Lady Rebels picked up their first win of the young season as they knocked off Deer Creek School 39-14 Thursday night at the Indianola Academy Tournament.
The Lady Rebels, who led 21-4 at the half, got 16 points from Meri Brynn Reeves. She hit three 3-point baskets and also grabbed eight rebounds.
Dru Chamblee tallied seven points, and Mary Lakyn Boutwell had six points, all on free throws. Bella Carter tacked on five points and 10 boards.
In a game from Wednesday night, Carroll dropped a 40-35 decision to Washington School despite leading 17-11 at the half.
Boutwell had 11 points, and Chamblee tallied 10. Carter and Reeves had eight rebounds each.
Carroll (1-2) hosts Washington School Monday. Only the varsity girls and JV girls and boys will play.
• Contact Calvin Stevens at 581-7234 or cstevens@gwcommonwealth.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.