Carroll Academy and Winona Christian will find themselves in a familiar spot Friday night, staring down their rivals with a District 2-3A title on the line.
Two years ago, the Rebels lost the crown by a touchdown against the Stars. Last year, Carroll overcame a 16-point deficit in the fourth quarter only to come up short, 48-46, in a double-overtime heartbreaker. This year, though, the top-ranked Rebels (6-0) appear as if they own the upper hand over visiting Winona Christian (5-1).
“Maybe we return the favor this year,” Carroll head coach Bo Milton said. “That’s our goal: to get a win this weekend and win district.”
The Rebels’ dominant defense has put them in prime position to take home their first district championship since 2013. Carroll has allowed just 27 points all season, less than a touchdown per game. Between standout linemen Cooper Beck and Hunter Brower and linebackers William Panni and Maddox Carpenter, the Rebels boast a hard-hitting front seven that legendary Winona Christian head coach Junior Graham calls the best he’ll run up against this year.
“We’re two totally different teams,” Graham said. “They’re physical and we’re all finesse. They’ll just maul you to death up front, they got so many backs that they don’t really miss a beat. Then you flip it over on the other side of the ball, we won’t face a better box in terms of trying to establish our running game than we’ll face Friday night. We’ll have our hands full.”
The Stars’ offense is led by freshman quarterback John White, who returns 30 pounds stronger and three inches taller after throwing for more than 2,000 yards as an eighth grader starting on varsity. His top target, Dalton Wiggins, is a versatile four-sport star who can line up at receiver, tailback, cornerback or safety.
“Those guys make big plays,” Milton said. “So we’ve got to limit what they do, and we need to be who we are on offense. We try to be physical on both sides and we’ve got to continue that.”
Last week, Carroll stayed perfect with a 21-14 victory over Indianola Academy, which dealt Winona Christian its lone loss of the season. Milton credits speedy senior Braxton York with the game-saving play on special teams, a tackle at the Rebels’ own 1-yard line that prevented an Indianola touchdown before halftime.
“He didn’t give up on the play,” Milton said of York. “He used his speed to save that game for us.”
Carroll running back Hunter Brackin also continued his momentum on the ground last Friday, taking 18 carries for 87 yards, a touchdown and a two-point conversion.
“He might weigh 130 pounds, but he plays like he weighs 165 or 170,” Graham said. “He’s a violent runner for such a small body.”
Carroll can all but clinch the regular-season trophy outright with a win. Even if the Rebels lose, likely forcing a three-way tie with Indianola and Winona Christian, they might still take home the title thanks to their point differential. Carroll is currently sitting +14 while Indianola is close behind +7 and Winona Christian trails -14. The maximum points added for a single game is 18.
“Our goal is to just go win the ballgame and we’ll be fine,” Milton said.
Regardless of any title implications, both coaches are confident this bout will be a battle. There won’t be many secrets about strategy, either. Located less than 30 minutes away, Carroll and Winona players know each other well and have been butting heads for years.
“It’s a big game here,” Graham said. “Football is important to both communities. So it’s just a big, small-town football game.”
