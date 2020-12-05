Connor Altman and the Delta Streets Academy Lions are slated to kick off their 2020-21 soccer season Monday at Magnolia Heights School.
The Lions’ first two games on the schedule against the Tupelo Titans and Washington School on Thursday and Friday, respectively, were called off because the school was forced to quarantine with positive coronavirus tests among staff members at the school this past week.
If nothing new happens between now and Monday, Altman will be calling the shots as head coach in his first year at the school. He replaces T. Mac Howard, who led DSA to the semifinals in Division III last season, losing to eventual state champion River Oaks Academy (Louisiana).
“The first time I visited the school and really got to know T. Mac, I was drawn to the school by its mission and him,” said Altman, who is a 2020 graduate of Mississippi State University, where he worked on the equipment staff with the football team.
The Lions will once again be in Division III North with Indianola Academy, Greenville St. Joe and Kirk Academy. The South division is comprised of River Oaks, Porter’s Chapel, Manchester and Laurel Christian.
Altman is very encouraged by what he’s seen of his squad in a pair of scrimmage contests and during practice sessions.
“We beat Pillow 5-3 in a scrimmage game over a week ago, and then we went out to Sidon and played a bunch of older guys in a scrimmage,” said Altman. “We got beat by them, but it was a good learning experience. Most of our kids are used to playing with those guys because it’s something they have been doing for years.
“I really feel like we have the makings of a good team. They only had one senior on the team last season, but the nucleus from that team returns.”
One player Altman is glad to have back is freshman center forward Danny Vargas, last season’s leading goal scorer.
“Danny is the key to this team,” Altman added. “There are going to be times in a game where I’m going to look at him and he’ll know we need him to take over. He’s that good of a player.
“The strong point of this team is that the majority of them all played together for years with select teams. They know each other very well. They are used to the physicality of the game. We don’t have a lot of size, but we are loaded with skill and technicality.”
There are four seniors on this year’s squad. They are wingback Jimmy Gibbs, striker Juanelo Mata, wingback Jyveon Nelson and fullback Victor Reyes. Goalie Henry Aguilar is the lone junior, and goalie Adrian Escudero is the only sophomore.
Midfielder Jerry Zuniga and center back Joseph Zuniga are the other two freshmen. Goalie Rod Cotton, midfielder Fabrisio Berrera and midfielder Chris Zuniga are the three eighth graders, and midfielders Daniel Laraa and Flavio Berrera, and goalie Jordan Meeks are seventh graders.
Following Monday’s opener, the Lions go to Manchester Academy Wednesday.
• Contact Calvin Stevens at 581-7234 or cstevens@gwcommonwealth.com.
