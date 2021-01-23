On the back of Antwanette Regular’s jersey is more than just a number — it’s a legacy she carries.
The Greenwood High standout wears No. 3 in honor of her older brother, Denarius Grover, who won a Class 4A state title at Amanda Elzy back in 2012. Three years later, Grover was tragically shot and killed in Florida at just 18 years old.
“Now I’m just going to live his legacy for him,” said the 18-year-old Regular.
The lone senior on the Lady Bulldogs’ six-person squad this season, Regular has her sights set on leading a deep playoff run against all odds during her last year at GHS.
Fortunately, the 5-foot-7 point guard has been training for a challenge like this her whole life.
Regular, known more commonly as “Netnet,” is a hardcore hoops fanatic with both the scars and the shoes to prove it. At 3 years old, she started dribbling full-sized basketballs just like her big brother. Their family grew up next to the local Boys and Girls Club, where Regular spent her days balling with neighborhood boys like current Greenville Christian star D.J. Smith, who never took it easy on her out of necessity.
“They didn’t care because I was out there hooping,” Regular said. “When I was out there playing, they treated me like a boy. They didn’t take it easy on me because I was a girl. And I thank them for that. It made me more aggressive with the sport.”
“Not taking it easy definitely made her the person she is today,” Smith said. “I’ve seen her score while three people were on her with ease. I know she can lead them to a title.”
She wanted to be just like her idol, Michael Jordan, who she literally looked up to on a poster every day in her room. Being like MJ meant beating the best — and also owning as many of his sneakers as she could. After a decade of collecting basketball shoes, Regular estimates she now owns 150 pairs, all Jordans.
“Her shoe collection is one of the biggest I’ve ever seen,” Smith said.
Regular might need more than a few pairs of those sneakers this season considering all her activity on the court. Due to the Lady Bulldogs’ shorthanded roster, she didn’t miss a single second of action until last week. Even then, her stint on the bench lasted just a couple minutes before re-entering the game and sparking a comeback win.
In spite of the workload, Regular has managed to reach double figures in every game, averaging career-highs in points (14.2), steals (3.9) and assists (3.5) per game.
With 909 career points, achieving her personal goal of 1,000 will be difficult, but it’s still attainable. GHS (10-3, 3-1 Region 3-4A) has three games left before the district tournament begins Feb. 9.
While four digits would be quite a feat, the number most on Regular’s mind is still No. 3, which will follow her closely wherever she takes the Lady Bulldogs this year.
“She really wants to go far,” her mom, Tina, said. “She always says, ‘This for you, big bro. You’re going to live long through me.’”
