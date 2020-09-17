Pillow Academy hits the road for the third time this season as it heads north to Grenada to take on the Kirk Academy Raiders.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday.
Pillow comes in riding a three-game winning streak, which includes last week’s 28-6 victory over Washington School. The Mustangs blistered the Generals for 422 yards rushing on 56 carries (7.5 yards per carry).
The Raiders have reached the .500 plateau thanks to their current two-game winning streak. Kirk beat Marshall Academy 20-18 last week and knocked off Tunica Academy 49-0 two weeks ago. Kirk opened with back-to-back losses to Carroll (36-0) and Heritage (42-0).
“Kirk has picked up three players from area schools who are playing on the defensive line,” said PA head coach Tripp McCarty. “We caught them off a big win last year when they upset Marshall. But right now, our focus is on us. We have a lot of internal things that need to be cleaned up. Even though we had 422 yards rushing and only gave up six points, we are not satisfied.
“We’ve got to get cleaner at the things we are doing,” the seventh-year head coach added. “We’ve got to do a better job of squeezing on the defensive line, and we need to cut down on the self-inflicted mistakes and penalties. We are still a work in progress. We’re moving kids around on a weekly basis until we find the right mixture. We’re trying to figure out what’s best for us, and until we do that, every kid on this team needs to be listening each day in practice.”
The Mustangs led 7-0 after one, 14-0 at the half and 21-0 after the third last week.
Pillow has outscored its last three opponents 90-28 after dropping the season opener, 49-14, to Jackson Academy.
In the series with Kirk, which Pillow owns a 29-5 all-time winning record, the Mustangs have dominated the last 12 meetings, which dates back to 2006. The closest of the last 12 games was a 24-21 PA win in 2008.
McCarty’s bunch claimed a 42-0 win in 2019. During his tenure as head coach, the Mustangs have outscored Kirk 274-6.
The Raiders are led this season by former Pillow assistant Mike Beagle.
“If you stay in this business long enough, you are going to run into former coaches and former teammates,” said McCarty. “Coach Beagle is trying to build a program there. It’s been down for a number of years, and I respect the work he is doing at Kirk.”
The junior tandem of Nelson Hodges and Christian Belk, along with seniors Gavin Lessley and Alex Tanksley, have been one reason Pillow has one of the top rushing attacks in the state.
Lessley leads the trio with 331 yards and five touchdowns on 33 carries, and Belk has gained 198 yards and a score on 35 carries. Tanksley has 170 yards on 45 totes, and Hodges has 145 yards and three scores on 30 carries.
