J.Z. George put together a solid game on both sides of the ball en route to a 33-8 win over Leake County High School Friday night in Walnut Grove.
The Jaguars move to 3-1 overall and go to Walnut High School next week. Walnut dropped a 38-7 decision to South Pontotoc Friday night.
Junior quarterback Jordun Normal threw for 185 yards and four touchdowns. He also ran for 39 yards. Junior D’Anthony McGlothan had a nice night catching the ball as he had eight receptions for 147 yards and three touchdowns. McGlothan also ran for 21 yards.
Senior Jacob Johnson finished with 66 yards on the ground and one score. Alexander Criss had one TD catch of 16 yards, and Lake Shute had a 15-yard touchdown reception.
n Delta Streets Academy: The Lions knew they would have to play a near-perfect game to be able to stay with top-ranked Manchester Academy Friday night.
Unfortunately for the Lions, they were not able to keep up with the Mavericks, who claimed a 54-16 win in Yazoo City in a District 3-2A contest.
Manchester jumped out to a 16-0 lead after the first period.
The Mavericks led 24-8 at the half as Delta Streets got a touchdown from Dekari Johnson, who was playing quarterback in place of injured starter Dequarionne Jones. Johnson then threw a pass to MJ Davenport for the 2-point conversion.
Manchester began to pull away in the third frame as it outscored the Lions 14-0 for a 38-8 cushion headed to the fourth.
Johnson scored a second touchdown for DSA in the fourth quarter. Edgar Swims had the two-point conversion run.
Manchester moves to 6-0 overall and 1-0 in league play.
The Lions fall to 3-3 and 0-1. They host West Memphis next week at Mississippi Delta Community College in Moorhead.
