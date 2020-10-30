Carroll Academy strength and conditioning coach Chris Wilson admits the saying might be a bit corny. But as the undefeated Rebels (10-0) enter the MAIS Class 3A playoffs with a healthy 23-man roster, it rings true: The most important ability is availability.
Since the 32-year-old Carrollton native started his unique workout program at Carroll, the team has gone from several ACL tears the year prior to zero major knee injuries over the past four seasons.
“The biggest thing I’ve noticed is he has been so preventative on injuries,” head coach Bo Milton said. “We’ve cut out a lot of injuries from when I first got here.”
Wilson’s fitness philosophy is based on the idea that a weak team breaks. So the Rebels hit the weight room five days a week during the offseason and four days a week during the season.
“Everybody looks at me like, ‘Y’all lift during the season?’” Wilson said. “Not only do we lift during the season, we lift four days a week during the season. If I could lift five days a week, I’d do it.”
Wilson takes an outside-the-box approach, though, tending to avoid traditional favorites such as bench press or squats in favor of unilateral exercises that emphasize muscle endurance. He focuses on single-arm, single-leg and stagger-stance lifts, functional movements that are particularly relevant to each athlete’s position on the field.
“We’re not big on one-rep maxes or two-rep maxes,” Wilson said. “‘Let’s see how many I can do for one.’ No. I don’t care if you can fire off the ball one time really hard. I need you to fire off the ball 100 times at the exact same speed with the exact same power and the exact same force every time. I don’t care if you give me 100% the first time. Guess what? We got four more downs we need to play. So I’m really big on muscle endurance in the weight room.”
It doesn’t hurt that Wilson is always finding ways to make Carroll’s workouts fun. There’s jazz Wednesdays, the Rebels’ weekly yoga session, as well as competition Thursdays, when Wilson picks random players to face off in various drills. During the offseason, Wilson gets the squad amped for business Fridays featuring heavyweight lifting in fancy attire.
“We’ll have guys come in there with button-up shirts cut off and some ties,” Wilson said. “I have a blazer with the sleeves cut off and I’ll roll up in there going, ‘It’s business Friday, baby!’ If you make it fun in the weight room, the guys are going to do it.”
With Wilson serving as the team’s unofficial hype man, top-seeded Carroll is as confident as ever coming out of its first-round bye week.
“I feel like we can beat anybody,” senior lineman Cooper Beck said. “Greenville Christian doesn’t scare me. They’re just a football team. They can only play 11 at the same time we do.”
