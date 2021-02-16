The Midsouth Association of Independent Schools and the Mississippi High School Activities Association have delayed the start of their respective tournaments because of the weather, which has blanketed the state of Mississippi.
The MSAIS has pushed back the start of its state tournaments by a whole week. The Class 4A, 3A and 1A tournaments, which affects three Greenwood-area schools, will now start Feb. 22 and run through Feb. 27.
The 4A Tournament will tip off Feb. 23 at Hillcrest Christian School in Jackson. The Pillow Academy girls, the No. 2 seed from the North, will play No. 3 seed Central Hinds Feb. 23 at 1 p.m. The Lady Mustangs (21-4) dropped a 63-58 decision to Leake Academy Saturday in the North 4A title game at Pillow.
The Class 3A Tournament gets started Feb. 23 at Oak Hill Academy in West Point. The North No. 1 seed Rebels of Carroll Academy (16-3) play Feb. 23 against Riverfield Academy (Louisiana) at 3:30 p.m. in a first-round matchup.
Carroll beat Marshall 55-51 Saturday in the North 3A championship game.
The Class 1A Tournament, which Delta Streets is participating in, starts Monday at Rebul Academy in Learned. The North 1A champion Lions, who beat Delta Academy 102-87 Saturday, take on South No. 4 seed Prairie View Academy (Louisiana) Feb. 24 at 7 p.m.
In a statement released by the MHSAA on Sunday, the first round of North and South state tournaments are being pushed back to start Thursday for the girls and Friday for the boys. Saturday will be used for any makeup games.
The second round will be played Feb. 22 for girls and Feb. 23 for boys. The third round will be held Feb. 25 for girls and Feb. 26 for boys. The semifinals and finals will stay on schedule.
The Greenwood, Amanda Elzy and Leflore County girls are slated to play Thursday. The Lady Bulldogs will be hosting Mooreville in a North 4A play-in game, and the Lady Panthers play host to Holly Springs at 5 p.m. in a North 3A game. The Lady Tigers go to Sebastopol at 4 p.m. in a 1A playoff game.
On the boys side, GHS, Elzy, Leflore and J.Z. George are scheduled to tip off Friday. The Bulldogs go to Pontotoc in a North 4A contest, and the Panthers head to Senatobia in a 3A playoff game. The Tigers head to Leake County in a 1A game, and the Jaguars visit Coahoma County at 5 p.m. in a North 2A game.
