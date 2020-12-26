Mississippi Valley State was able to add some key pieces to its football roster during the early signing period, coach Vincent Dancy says.
“I’m very pleased with our early signing class,” said Dancy. “We wanted to fill some needed positions but also get younger. ... We signed four stellar athletes that will help this team get better.”
Dancy was referring to defensive end and Greenwood High School product Carl Jones, linebacker Ricky Williams and wide receivers Cobie Bates and Charles “Chuck” Bradley.
Jones, who played this past season at Mississippi Delta Community College, and Williams, a transfer from Southern Illinois, “can come in and make an early impact for our team this season,” said Dancy.
Bates and Bradley, meanwhile, “have the talent and skill set to come in and play as freshman,” he said.
Regarding the signees:
• Jones had seven total tackles, including a sack, for the MDCC during its shortened 0-4 season. The 6-foot-1, 218-pound sophomore sustained a back injury that limited him to playing in two games.
Jones, a 2018 graduate of GHS, previously spent two years at Jackson State, where he was redshirted his freshman season.
• Williams, 6-foot-3, 210 pounds, played his high school ball at Harrison High School in Kennesaw, Georgia, where he led the state in tackles as a senior with 177.
He saw limited action last year for Southern Illinois, and this year the Salukis played one game in October before shifting the rest of their schedule to the spring.
• Bates is a 5-foot-9, 170-pounder from Oak Leaf High School in Jacksonville, Florida.
He accounted as a junior for 1,500 all-purpose yards and 14 touchdowns. As a senior, Bates had 1,100 all-purpose yards and nine touchdowns in the pandemic-shortened season. He was Florida’s 6A Player of the Year as a junior. He was also first-team All-Area his junior and senior seasons.
• Bradley is a 6-foot-6, 200-pounder who played at Deland High School in Florida. As a junior, he finished second All-Area with over 600 yards and five touchdowns. During his senior season, he had over 400 yards receiving during a seven-game season. He also lettered in track and basketball.
