For the sixth consecutive year, the Pillow Academy girls soccer squad ruled supreme in divisional play of its regular season.
The Lady Mustangs dominated Washington School 6-0 at home Monday night, winning their sixth consecutive Academy 4A West Division title.
During that six-year run, Pillow has won every single divisional game they have played, a 24-game streak. Pillow has only faced a goal deficit for a total of 32 minutes in those contests over the last six years.
Pillow’s recent offensive struggles were not evident Monday, as junior Sarah Presely Howard exploded for four goals and one assist. Howard opened the scoring seven minutes into the contest when she hit a 20-yard curving shot on a pass from fellow junior Georgia Caroline Self.
Eleven minutes later Howard launched a corner kick that eighth grader Addison “Skeeter” Weems stomached in to give Pillow a second goal. Howard made the score 3-0 with nine minutes left in the first half on a breakaway goal that went unassisted. She scored again with three minutes left on an assist from 10th grader Allie Beck.
Senior Madeline Kelly made the score 5-0 when she pounded a shot in on an assist from Weems. Howard closed out the scoring in the second half when she knocked in a ball off a scramble following a corner kick.
Howard’s dominance on the offense was accentuated by sister Avery Howard, who turned in her second consecutive shutout. Pillow outshot Washington 13-3 for the contest, and outcornered Washington 3-1.
Playing without starters Julia Love Lyon, Madison Barlow and Madeline Mattox, the Lady Mustangs suffered another injury when attacking midfielder Elise Howard exited the contest with a minor knee injury.
The squad will enjoy a 10-day break to recover before hosting powerful Madison Ridgeland Academy on Sept. 10.
The Lady Mustangs then go to Washington School on Sept. 16. They entertain Jackson Prep on Sept. 22.
