This wasn’t the sort of homecoming Omar Emmons was hoping for.
After a COVID-19 outbreak forced Greenville St. Joe to shut down for two weeks, Emmons and three other Irish transfers from Greenwood High returned home to train on their old stomping grounds in between online classes.
The four former Bulldogs were looking forward to playing Pillow Academy in front of family and friends at Bill Davis Field next Friday night. Now, according to Pillow headmaster Barrett Donahoe, the Mustangs’ Oct. 9 homecoming matchup against St. Joe has officially been canceled due to COVID-19.
“I really wanted to play that game because it’s back in my hometown,” said Emmons, who rushed for 150 yards and three touchdowns last week. “I was going to see my relatives, my people who couldn’t drive to all the away games. I wanted to show them that I’m still out here balling.”
Emmons wasn’t alone in voicing his disappointment over the phone on Thursday.
“I had a lot of people who were ready to come to that game so I really wanted to play,” said Jay Smith, a fellow senior transfer from Greenwood. “It’s my senior year so I want to play every game.”
The Irish are far from the only ones dealing with this dilemma. Rival school Greenville Christian, led by former Greenwood star DeAndre Smith, had last week’s game against Hillcrest Christian called off after a few players and a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
If there’s any bright side to the premature homecoming, it has been reconnecting with former coaches this week.
“I talked to a lot of my coaches over the past couple days,” Smith said. “Everyone has been proud of me with how everything’s been going, and they were glad to see us working out by ourselves.”
Pillow is still searching for another opponent to fill next week’s opening.
