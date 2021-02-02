Christian Belk might play soccer like a quarterback, but the Pillow Academy senior is proving that’s not an insult in the slightest.
After setting up two goals off throw-ins during last Thursday’s double-overtime win at St. Aloysius, Belk’s big arm was again the difference during round two on Monday night. The Mustangs’ specialist found his favorite wide receiver target, fellow two-sport standout Richard McQueen, for the game-winning goal in their 2-1 win against the Flashes on a freezing 40-degree evening at Chazzy Moor Field.
“Richard got it served up on a silver platter,” Belk joked afterward.
The deciding sequence in the 58th minute looked a lot like most of Pillow’s touchdown passes last fall, with Belk floating a deep ball behind the defense to the speedy McQueen.
“He can chunk it,” McQueen said of Belk. “It’s incredible how far he can throw it.”
“Christian can throw from the 50, from half field,” head coach Serafin Simon said. “He can make things happen. He gives it just the right amount of spin on the ball when he throws it. It’s perfect every time.”
St. Al controlled the first half of action, earning four corner kicks and preventing the Mustangs (6-5, 4-0 Division II West) from registering a single shot on goal. But the balance of the game shifted after halftime when Simon moved McQueen from defense to the attack up top.
A versatile playmaker, McQueen assisted on Pillow’s first goal from Lawson Harvey 13 minutes into the second half. Two minutes later, tSt. Al answered with an equalizer, but McQueen sealed the win just three minutes later off the toss from Belk.
“With Richard, we have to look at the opponent more than anything because he gives you the explosiveness in the back or the front, wherever we need him,” Simon said. “We were lacking up front in the first half, so in the second half he came out and responded very well, just like he did in the first half in the back. Having him up top with his speed was tremendous.”
The Mustangs have all but clinched their division with a matchup against Indianola Academy on deck Wednesday. Pillow blanked the Colonels, 8-0, in their last meeting.
• Delta Streets: The Lions rallied past Indianola Academy, 3-1, for their fourth win in a row on Monday afternoon.
The Colonels struck first in the 22nd minute, but DSA freshman Danny Vargas leveled the score at 1-1 off of a free kick in the 38th minute. The Lions (7-4, 5-0 Division III North) went ahead immediately after halftime courtesy of Chris Zuniga, who sent a long ball over the Indianola keeper’s head in the 45th minute. Twenty minutes later, Jordan Meeks found Vargas again for an insurance goal that clinched the 3-1 victory.
It’s a busy week for DSA, which plays three more games in the next five days before a much-anticipated showdown with crosstown rival Pillow scheduled for next Thursday’s regular-season finale.
• Contact Riley Overend at 581-7237 or roverend@gwcommonwealth.com. Follow @OverendOut on Twitter.
