J.Z. George looked like it had the scouting report on former star tailback Deriaun Townsend — until it mattered most.
Townsend, who transferred to rival Winona during the summer, stayed relatively silent before busting loose for a 28-yard touchdown run to seal a 41-20 victory over the Jaguars on Friday night at Farris Jenkins Field.
“It was good to see my old teammates,” said Townsend, who exploded for 222 yards and three touchdowns in the Tigers’ win last week. “They were very competitive on the field, which is what I expected since I went to the rival school. At the end of the day, it’s all love. Just great energy on the field tonight.”
In the first half, J.Z. George (1-1) had no answer for Tigers quarterback Jekeyvion Burnley, who totaled four touchdowns — three on the ground, one through the air — to give Winona (2-0) a 28-12 lead at halftime.
But Jordun Normal and the Jaguars refused to go away quietly. J.Z. George’s junior signal caller bounced back from an early fumble, finding D’Anthony McGlothan for a broken-play touchdown in the second quarter to keep the Jaguars within a possession.
Then in the third quarter, after J.Z. George’s defense forced its first stop since the opening drive, Normal marched the offense down field again. The dual threat converted a crucial fourth-down pass to McGlothan before sneaking past the pylon himself to cut the Jaguars’ deficit to 28-20.
“I knew coming into the game that Jordun would be a great quarterback,” Townsend said. “He’s a great improviser. Some people compare him to Cam Newton, and I think that’s accurate. He’s great at extending plays.”
But the J.Z. George defense could only hold on for so long. Townsend bursted through a gap up the middle to put the Jaguars away for good.
“I just kept the faith,” Townsend said. “I knew if I just kept following behind my blockers, they’d lead me to the end zone. And that’s exactly what they did.”
