Fixed and flushed.
That’s the approach Pillow Academy is taking for Week 2 of the young football season.
PA coach Tripp McCarty’s young team took its lumps in the opener against Class 6A foe Jackson Academy, falling 49-14. McCarty said the staff and players have worked hard in practice this week to fix a lot of mistakes. After some film study, the veteran head coach said that game is behind them forever.
The outmanned Mustangs hung tough early on against the third-ranked team in 6A, but the Raiders scored 35 points in the second quarter to put the game away as it took a 42-0 halftime lead.
JA quarterback Jackson Conn, a MSU baseball commit who missed all of last season with an injury, finished with 94 yards rushing on just six carries with two touchdowns and passed for 80 yards with a touchdown.
The Mustangs struggled up front and got little to no traction in its new ground attack and managed just 31 yards on 28 plays — an average of just 1.1 yards per play — in the first half while turning the ball over twice.
“We had a lot of self-inflicted wounds and with this new offense we can’t do that against a really good team,” said the Pillow head man. “We’re going to get better. The kids played hard, and we’re going to be a dang good football team.”
But it’s a new week with a new attitude for the Mustangs.
McCarty said it also helps to have rival Indianola Academy coming into Bill Davis Field Friday because that’s a game that always get his players’ juices flowing.
“You don’t have to say much when you are playing a rivalry game against a school so close in proximity (separated by a 30-mile stretch of US 82.). Our boys will be ready just as know their’s will be as well,” McCarty said.
Like the Mustangs, the Colonels, a powerhouse in 3A for years now, struggled on offense in their opener last week, falling 7-6 to Bayou Academy, a Class 5A school that plays in the same league as PA.
Indianola has reached the 3A state championship game for five straight seasons, although Tommy Nester’s squad has gone 1-4 on the big stage.
The Colonels bring back five starters on both sides of the ball and will be breaking in a new quarterback. Cole Farrell is the starting quarterback.
During that five-year stretch, the Colonels have basically owned the Mustangs, but all of that came to an emphatic end in 2019, when Pillow drummed IA 52-0 to end a four-game losing skid.
Contact Bill Burrus at 581-7237 or bburrus@gwcommonwealth.com. Follow on Twitter:@Bill_Burrus.
