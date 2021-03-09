Pillow Academy earned a split at the Hartfield Invitational Saturday as the Mustangs pounded Park Place Christian School 18-2 and dropped an 8-1 decision to the host school.
Michael Jefcoat had the hot bat for the Mustangs (3-4) as he collected three singles and a double, scored a pair of runs and drove in two in the win over Park Place.
Pillow scored two runs in the first frame, one in the second, five in the third, six in the fourth and four in the fifth. Park Place scored its two runs in the third.
Nolan Marshall collected two singles and a double, had three RBIs and drove in two runs. Dayne Sanford had a double and triple, scored three runs and drove in two, and Gavin Lessley had a single and double, scored twice and drove in two runs. Eli Simmons had two singles, an RBI and scored twice.
Nelson Hodges had a double, RBI and scored three times, and JC Garrard had a single, two RBIs and two runs. Lawes McCool had a single and drove in two runs, and Trace Schmitz had a double and scored once. Brock Makamson had an RBI single and scored a run, and Michael Jefcoat had a single.
Drew Lamb (1-0) got the win on the mound as he went all five innings, allowing both runs on four hits, walking two and fanning six.
In the loss to Hartfield, Marshall (1-1) took the loss as he went the first two innings, allowing four runs on only one hit, walking three and striking out one.
Michael Jefcoat went the next 31/3 innings, giving up four runs on four hits, walking four and striking out three. John Heston Powers got the final two outs.
Hartfield plated three runs in the first, one in the second and four in the third. Pillow scored its only run in the first frame.
McCool, Simmons and Hodges had a single each for the Mustangs. Lessley scored the lone run, and Marshall had the RBI.
•Contact Calvin Stevens at 581-7234 or cstevens@gwcommonwealth.com.
