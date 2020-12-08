Several local high school teams are set to return to action this week after a surge in COVID-19 cases left eight prep programs shut down last week following Thanksgiving break.
Delta Streets Academy’s basketball team is on track to resume play at Mississippi Delta Community College on Thursday, when Greenwood High transfer J.T. Lawrence and the Lions take on former teammate DeAndre “D.J.” Smith and Greenville Christian. DSA’s soccer team is slated to open its season Wednesday against Manchester.
At Pillow Academy, the boys basketball and soccer squads plan to come back just in time for a pair of big games this week. The Mustangs should face Jackson Prep on the hardcourt Tuesday before squaring off against Indianola on the pitch Wednesday, according to Head of School Barrett Donahoe.
Like others in charge, Donahoe said he hopes to avoid a similar surge next month when students return from winter break.
“We ask our families to please report to us if somebody does test positive so we can make the best decision for our athletic teams and for our student body while we’re in session,” Donahoe said. “But I don’t know how you can avoid this situation. There’s so many people going in so many different directions over the holidays.
“We just hope we can continue to avoid a major outbreak, as we have to this point,” Donahoe added. “We know that’s a possibility with the nature of this virus, but our prayers are that we can have a safe and healthy holiday season and that we can come back next semester ready to go.”
Both Amanda Elzy High basketball teams will remain quarantined until Sunday, clearing the Panthers for an expected return to play on Dec. 15 at McAdams. Meanwhile, J.Z. George High’s basketball teams are expected to take precautionary measures and sit out the rest of December.
