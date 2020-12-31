Despite all the cancellations and distractions that will be a part of 2020, there were some events that shaped the local and area sports scene for the year.
The first three months of 2020 were all about the prep basketball season. Two of the Greenwood-area teams were getting hot at the right time to make their run at championships.
The Greenwood High School boys were just 2-3 after the first five games but reeled off 12 straight wins to get to 14-3. After two straight losses, the Bulldogs won three in a row before losing the next two.
Greenwood closed out the regular season with a win and then went on to win its next eight games en route to claiming the school’s first-ever Class 4A state championship with a 62-59 overtime victory over Raymond.
Greenwood finished the 2019-2020 season at 26-7 and head coach Fred Ford shared the Commonwealth’s Coach of the Year honor with Pillow Academy’s Durwin Carpenter.
Carpenter capped his 26th season at Pillow with a 57-37 win over Jackson Prep in the MAIS Overall tournament championship game.
The Lady Mustangs were just 11-9 at the end of December. They won seven straight to start 2020 and went 1-1 in the final two regular season games to go into the postseason at 19-10.
Pillow swept through the North 4A Tournament and won its first game at the State 4A Tournament before losing to Simpson 45-44. The Lady Mustangs came back to beat Brookhaven 60-38 in the third-place game. That win put them in the Overall Tournament as the No. 3 seed from Class 4A.
Pillow beat Briarfield, Jackson Academy and Simpson on its way to the final against Prep. The Lady Mustangs finished with a 28-11 record.
Following the end of the basketball season, sports came to a halt when the coronavirus reared its ugly head. The hope for prep sports was football, which Carroll Academy took center stage when it got started with workouts in mid-May.
The Rebels continued to work hard during the summer as the season approached in August. Carroll opened with a win over Kirk and went on to win its next 11 games in reaching the MAIS Class 3A state title game. The Rebels used an aggressive running game and a stingy defense in winning their first 12 games.
However, Carroll ran into a buzzsaw as Greenville Christian School picked up a 52-20 victory to end the Rebels’ title hopes.
Carroll head coach Bo Milton and senior Cooper Beck were recently named the Commonwealth’s Coach and Player of the Year.
Greenville Christian used the talents of several Greenwood-area transfers in winning its state championship. Junior DeAndre Smith Jr. led the way from the quarterback position, and he was aided by receivers Daylin Metcalf and Kerrick Ross. Smith and Metcalf were Greenwood High transfers, and Ross went over to Greenville from Leflore County.
The reason for those three, and several other local players, transferring to other schools was because of the decision by the Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District to shut down all fall sports activities. That affected Greenwood, Amanda Elzy and Leflore County.
So instead of playing football at those three schools, more than 10 players decided to transfer to either Greenville Christian, Greenville St. Joe or Delta Streets Academy.
• Contact Calvin Stevens at cstevens@gwcommonwealth.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.