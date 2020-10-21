The Pillow Academy Lady Mustangs opened their 2020-2021 basketball season with a 52-18 win over East Rankin at the Canton Academy preseason tournament Monday in Canton.
Pillow, the defending Academy Overall champions, jumped out to an 11-3 lead after the first frame. A 17-5 run in the second period extended their advantage to 28-8 at the half. Pillow outscored ERA 20-9 in the third quarter for a 48-17 lead headed to the fourth.
Senior Kaylee Jones led Pillow with 13 points, and fellow senior Caroline Brock had 10 points and seven rebounds. Julia Love Lyon, also a senior, chipped in with nine points.
The Pillow junior high squad also played Monday, beating East Rankin 28-26. The Lady Mustangs trailed 6-4 after one, but took a 16-12 lead at the half. East Rankin came back to lead 22-20 after the third period.
Avery Howard led the way for PA with 15 points and eight steals. Tavi Layne Johnson had eight points, and Elise Howard finished with three points, 10 rebounds and three assists.
Both teams return to action Thursday night against Leake Academy.
The junior high game starts at 6:15 and the varsity plays at 7:15.
