Delta Streets Academy’s defense forced 38 turnovers and four players scored in double figures as the Lions beat Prairie View Academy 87-38 Wednesday night in the first-round game at the MAIS Class 1A State Tournament.
The Lions (23-3) will take on Wilkinson County Christian Academy Friday at 5 p.m. in the semifinals. WCCA beat Briarfield Academy 67-64 in double overtime Wednesday.
DSA jumped out to a 22-12 lead after the first period and put the game out of reach with a 32-5 run in the second for a 54-17 lead at the half.
Delta Streets outscored Wilkinson 33-21 in the second half.
J.T. Lawrence led DSA with 26 points, six steals and six assists. Isaiah Tabor had 21 points, and Javeon Smith finished with 12 points, five rebounds and five steals.
DJ Jones had 10 points and 10 rebounds. Dekari Johnson had four points and seven steals.
• Pillow Academy: The Lady Mustangs will take on Hartfield Academy on Friday at 1 p.m. in the semifinals of the MAIS Class 4A State Tournament at Hillcrest Christian School in Jackson.
Pillow (22-4) survived a first-round scare against Central Hinds Tuesday, winning 48-46 in overtime.
Hartfield beat East Rankin, 51-40, on Wednesday afternoon in a first-round game. Leake Academy will play Hillcrest Christian in the other semifinal game Friday at 3 p.m. Leake opened with a 70-48 win over Simpson Academy.
The girls championship game is Saturday at 3 p.m. The third-place game will be played at 1 p.m. The top three teams from 4A advance to the Overall Academy Tournament next week. The first two rounds will be played at the home of the higher seed. The semifinals and finals will be held at Hartfield Academy.
• Amanda Elzy: The Lady Panthers’ second-round contest in the MHSAA Class 3A State Tournament was moved to Thursday at 5 p.m. late Tuesday night.
Elzy (11-2) will play Amory High School, which beat Houston 48-29 in its first-round game. Elzy defeated Holly Springs 54-48 Tuesday night.
The winner advances to play the victor of the Independence-Kossuth contest in the third round.
The semifinals for 3A get started March 3 at the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson. The state championship game is March 6 at 1 p.m.
