Danny Vargas heard about an hour of trash talk from Indianola Academy’s defense before finally settling the dispute with a dagger in the 74th minute.
The standout Delta Streets Academy freshman lured defenders to his left, then cut back to his right foot and fired a laser to seal the Lions’ 2-0 win against their Division III North rivals on Wednesday afternoon at Stribling Park.
“You could feel the frustration come out on the ball right there,” DSA head coach Connor Altman said of Vargas’ screamer. “He laced it to the far post.”
The shutout victory put an end to the Lions’ four-game losing streak, improving their record to 4-4, including 2-0 in Division III North play.
DSA has yet to concede a goal against a conference opponent.
In the first half, eighth grader Chris Zuniga threaded the needle on an impressive cross to his older brother, senior striker Juanelo Mata, who scored his fourth goal in the last four matches to give the Lions an early 1-0 lead.
Altman credited junior goalkeeper Henry Aguilar for anchoring the defense, especially during a first half featuring several dangerous IA shots on goal.
“The first half he stood on his head, for sure,” Altman said of Aguilar. “The first half, he legitimately kept the score 1-0, otherwise it could have easily been 2, 3 to 1. They put several good shots on goal that he was able to keep out.”
More than a few yellow cards were dealt out during a physical contest, but the exact number could not be verified because the head referee quickly left the field postgame after the Colonels’ goalkeeper told him that he better hurry to his car.
DSA plays host to Manchester Academy Friday at 3 p.m. The Lions used a last-minute goal by Vargas to beat the Mavericks, 3-2, in their season opener last month.
