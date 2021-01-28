Two former Greenwood High standouts who transferred to St. Joe this season announced their commitment to Mississippi Valley State University this week.
Tyler Beckworth revealed Monday he will be continuing his career at Valley, and Region 4-3A Overall MVP Omar Emmons followed in his Fighting Irish teammate’s footsteps by committing on Wednesday. Both ex-Bulldogs intend to officially sign with the Delta Devils on Feb. 3.
“It just feels like home for me,” said the hard-hitting Emmons. “I used to go to all of their games growing up.”
Emmons, whose father graduated from Valley and played saxophone in the marching band, says he plans to play free safety in the Delta Devils’ defensive scheme.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.