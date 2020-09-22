A pair of J.Z. George Jaguars and a member of the Delta Streets Academy team have been selected as the Commonwealth’s Players of the Week for their performances in games played last Friday.
Junior D’Anthony McGlothan shares the Offensive Player of the Week honor with Delta Streets Academy’s Jalyn Lewis.
McGlothan, a junior, ran for 105 yards on three carries and scored one touchdown in the Jags’ 27-0 shutout win over Central Holmes.
McGlothan, who made the MAC Class 2A all-state team as a sophomore, also had eight solo stops and four assists on defense. He returned an interception 95 yards from his safety position for a touchdown.
Lewis, a junior running back/linebacker for the Lions, rushed for 118 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries. He also had one 2-point conversion run and caught one pass for 10 yards. On the defensive side of the ball, Lewis recorded 11 total tackles in a 44-32 loss to DeSoto (Arkansas) Academy.
Delta Streets is 3-2 overall and plays at top-ranked Manchester Academy Friday in Yazoo City.
The Defensive Player of the Week honor goes to J.Z. George’s Wil’Tavious Williams. The senior linebacker was credited with 10 solo stops and five assists as he led the Jaguars in posting their first shutout this season.
J.Z. George, 2-1 overall, goes to Leake County Friday.
Offensive honorable mentions go to Pillow Academy’s Nelson Hodges, Gavin Lessley and Frazier Rose, Carroll Academy’s Braxton York, and Delta Streets’ Dekari Johnson.
Hodges, a junior quarterback, had 151 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries in the Mustangs’ 26-21 win over Kirk Academy. He also completed 4-of-4 passes for 36 yards.
Lessley scored two touchdowns and ran for 74 yards on 16 carries. Rose led the Mustangs’ offensive line from his tackle position as the ground game picked up 262 yards.
York, a senior running back, had one carry for 32 yards and one reception for 39 yards in the Rebels’ 59-0 win over Newton County Academy. He also returned two punts for touchdowns and finished with 171 yards on punt returns.
Johnson, a junior slotback/receiver, ran for 75 yards and a touchdown on eight carries, had one 2-point run, caught two passes for 20 yards and made four tackles on defense for the Lions.
Defensive honorable mentions go to Pillow’s Lawes McCool and Britt Reichle, Carroll’s William Panni, Hunter Brower and Mathis Beck, and Delta Streets’ LeAndre Pittman.
McCool, a senior linebacker, had 12 tackles.
Reichle, a junior linebacker, had 11 stops.
Panni, a junior linebacker, had nine tackles, which included three quarterback sacks. Brower, a senior linebacker, had eight tackles and three sacks, and Beck had eight tackles and one sack.
Pittman, a senior linebacker/fullback, had 11 tackles and rushed for 107 yards and a TD on seven carries.
• Contact Calvin Stevens at 581-7234 or cstevens@gwcommonwealth.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.