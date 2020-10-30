As dominant as Pillow Academy’s offense and defense have been during the team’s winning streak, it was actually the special teams unit that sparked a first-round playoff rally against No. 11 St. Aloysius on Friday night.
After Flashes running back Brennan Williams ripped off a pair of long touchdown runs on their first two possessions, the sixth-seeded Mustangs climbed out of an early 14-0 hole thanks to a long kickoff return by sophomore Hayes Bennett and a successful onside kick by senior Gavin Lessley. In a three-minute span, Pillow erased the two-score deficit en route to 42 unanswered points and a 62-28 victory over St. Aloysius.
“That onside kick was huge because at that point, we couldn’t stop them,” Pillow head coach Tripp McCarty said. “We just needed the ball.”
Lessley totaled 22 carries for 169 yards and four touchdowns, giving him 17 on the season to tie the program record held by Ja’Quez Taylor (2010) and Steve Young (1993). Lessley has been red-hot recently, racking up 10 touchdowns in the past three games.
“I’ve had one goal this year: trying to beat the school record,” Lessley said. “All my guys are blocking for me, trying their hardest. I’m trying my hardest.”
“(Lessley) has got such a good nose for the end zone,” McCarty added. “Some of the best cuts he makes are when he’s hunting the end zone and he can see it. He’s got the speed and the vision and he’s sure not afraid of contact.”
Five other Mustangs found the end zone against the Flashes: Dayne Sanford, Christian Belk, Bryce Miller, Nelson Hodges and Jac Cooper. Bennett tallied 102 kick return yards on three attempts.
Pillow (9-3) picked off St. Al quarterback Tristan Wilbanks three times courtesy of Hodges, Eli Jones and Britt Reichle, who made a spectacular grab off a tipped pass.
The Mustangs advance to the MAIS Class 5A quarterfinals against No. 3 Adams County Christian next Friday.
“I don’t think their competition has been that good,” Lessley said of Adams County Christian. “If we can go there and execute, we should be alright.”
