With Carroll Academy and North Delta knotted at 3-3 after two innings, the Rebels erupted for six runs in the top of the third frame en route to a 9-7 victory over the host Green Wave on Thursday evening.
Carroll’s third inning rally was sparked by Brennan Blaylock’s four-pitch walk and two North Delta errors in the field. Then Maddox Carpenter and Lofton Holly capitalized with back-to-back doubles to add to the damage.
Tyler Brooks went 2-for-3 for the Rebels with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Carroll starter Braxton York picked up the win on the mound, allowing seven runs on five hits while striking out nine over five innings of work.
The Rebels now boast a 9-1 record after Greenville Christian forfeited a pair of games this week.
• Pillow Academy: The Mustangs dropped a 4-2 decision on the road at Lee Academy on Thursday.
With the game tied at 2-2 headed into the bottom of the fifth inning, the Colts scored two runs in the frame that proved to be the difference.
Michael Jefcoat went the first 32/3 innings for the Mustangs (4-6), giving up two runs on five hits while striking out three. Nolan Marshall closed out the final 21/3 innings on the mound, taking the loss after yielding two runs (one earned) on one hit while striking out four.
Pillow out-hit Lee, 8-6, but left too many runners on base. Dayne Sanford went 2-for-3 with two doubles, two stolen bases and an RBI. Lawes McCool also notched two base hits and scored a run.
