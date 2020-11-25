Carroll Academy and Delta Streets Academy will experience change for the 2021-2023 school years with the recent realignment done by the Midsouth Association of Independent Schools.
Pillow Academy will remain in Class 5A with the same teams from the previous two years — Bayou, Heritage, Magnolia Heights, Starkville and Washington.
Carroll Academy, which just completed its 2020 football season with a 52-20 loss to Greenville Christian in the Class 3A title game, will make the move to Class 4A beginning with the 2021 football campaign.
The Rebels will be joined in District 2 with Greenville St. Joe, Indianola Academy and Winston Academy. There are a total of four districts and 18 teams in Class 4A for the next two years. District 1 consists of Marshall, North Delta, Clarksdale Lee, Kirk and Oak Hill. District 3 has Riverfield, St. Aloysius, Tri-County, Riverfield (Louisiana), Clinton Christian and Adams County Christian School. The remaining four teams — Brookhaven, Columbia, Bowling Green School and Wayne — make up District 4.
Delta Streets will make the move from Class 2A, which is 8-man, to Class 3A, which will be 11-man football.
The Lions will be in District 1 with Rossville (Tennessee), Tunica and Greenville Christian.
Winona Christian, Central Holmes, Benton, Canton and Newton will be in District 2, and Hillcrest, Sylva-Bay, Amite School Center and Centreville will be in District 3.
