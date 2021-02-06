Prep baseball was one of the sports that was affected by the coronavirus outbreak 11 months ago.
Pillow Academy, which played six games before the cancellation of the season, will be the first Greenwood-area school to hit the diamond Monday when it travels to Louisville to face Winston Academy.
The Mustangs are led by seventh-year head coach Jud Thigpen, who has compiled a 65-61 record in his first six seasons. Pillow went 2-4 in 2020 when the season was called off following spring break.
“I believe the cancellation of the season really motivated some guys who had to miss a full season of baseball,” said Thigpen. “They all saw how bad it hurt the seniors, and I believe it gave them more of an appreciation of being able to play the game.”
Thigpen’s squad won’t be at full strength until the basketball and soccer seasons are completed. However, the plan is to line up and play Monday’s season opener.
“It will give some guys who are younger great experience,” he said. “I’m just glad to get the guys back on the baseball field. We had a great squad last year, and I still feel for the seniors who lost their final season of high school baseball.
“We talk about attacking each day as hard as we can, playing for each other and not taking anything for granted. We will rely on our depth as a pitching staff and will need some younger guys to step up and help this senior class. Nothing is guaranteed. We have two main rules — play hard and have fun.”
Thigpen expects to field a team with seven seniors, two juniors, eight sophomores and eight freshmen. Returning starters include Michael and Matthew Jefcoat, Lawes McCool, Gavin Lessley, Nolan Marshall and Eli Simmons. Other players returning who saw action in the shortened season were Nelson Hodges, Dayne Sanford, Brock Makamson, JC Garrard and Drew Lamb.
The Mustangs compete in North AAAA District 1 with Bayou, Washington and Magnolia Heights. Conference play doesn’t start until March 30 against Bayou. They play a total of nine district games.
“This team has a bunch of scrappers who love to come out each day and compete,” Thigpen added. “They play the game like it should be played — hard. We have about 12 kids who will be fighting to get in the lineup each game, so you will see numerous lineups throughout the beginning of the season. We have a lot of guys who deserve to start. We have to find that right mix.”
Thigpen is assisted by Neil Turner and Gage Posey.
• Contact Calvin Stevens at 581-7234 or cstevens@gwcommonwealth.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.