The battle between Greenwood High transfers leading Delta Streets Academy and Greenville Christian — the top-ranked teams in MAIS Class 1A and 2A, respectively — lived up to the hype on Thursday night at Mississippi Delta Community College. For a quarter, at least.
J.T. Lawrence and Javeon Smith went back and forth with former teammate D.J. Smith in the opening frame, with the Saints holding a 14-13 edge. But the Lions' high-scoring duo couldn’t keep up with D.J. Smith (20 points) the rest of the way as GCS cruised to a 69-41 win against DSA.
“It was fun to play against my homeboys,” said D.J. Smith, who’s fresh off of an MVP performance in last month’s Class 3A football championship. “Those are like my best friends, my brothers.”
“They’re going to win 1A,” the Saints’ two-sport star added. “I promise you.”
The Lions got off to a quick 5-0 start thanks to a layup by Lawrence and a 3-pointer by Javeon Smith, who finished with a team-high 20 points. But DSA couldn’t contain D.J. Smith, who scored the next seven points for the Saints to tie the game at 7-7.
Both teams exchanged buckets the rest of the quarter, with Javeon Smith hitting a pair of free throws to cut the Lions’ deficit to one point after the first frame.
With DSA trailing 20-16 midway through the second quarter, the crowd couldn’t help but laugh at a minute-long sequence of fastbreak turnovers and missed layups by both teams. GCS eventually snapped out of its funk, but the Lions never quite recovered.
D.J. Smith pushed the Saints’ lead to double digits with a 3-pointer as they closed out the second quarter on a 16-7 run to take a commanding 13-point lead at halftime.
DSA couldn’t find a rhythm in the third quarter as GCS extended its advantage to 51-35 entering the final frame. D.J. Smith made it a 20-point game with an impressive lefty finish on a fastbreak, part of an 18-point fourth quarter for the Saints that capped off their 28-point victory.
After the game, D.J. Smith put an end to any lingering hope of him returning to Greenwood High next semester, officially committing to stay at GCS for the rest of his junior year.
