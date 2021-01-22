After seven years as Pillow Academy’s football coach, Tripp McCarty is heading home to become head of school at his alma mater, Canton Academy.
McCarty said the new position will allow him to make a larger impact on students while working in just about the only location that could have lured him away from Greenwood.
“This one was a lot more about locale and where it was,” McCarty said. “We got a farm there and a lot of things there where I probably wouldn’t have left Pillow for anywhere else. At my age, I got a 4-year-old to raise. I got to find the right place to do that.”
For McCarty, that place is the same spot where he spent 19 years in total growing up and developing a love for coaching. He attended Canton starting in first grade before graduating in 1995 and serving as an assistant under his high school coach, Flip Godfrey. McCarty’s wife, May Vaughan, also graduated from Canton in 2003.
The hometown ties hardly made their decision any less difficult, though.
“We have family friends now,” McCarty said of his community in Greenwood. “We’re not kin to them, but they’re family. It’s hard, just breaks your heart telling the kids.”
It’s never easy to say goodbye, but now it’s time for a new role in a familiar setting.
“There are for sure many things that carry over from head football coach to head of school,” McCarty said. “I think the best preparation for this step has been the very close friends and mentors I have had over the years in education that took time to cultivate me as a teacher, coach, and administrator. This new role allows me to make a larger impact in the lives of students.”
“He’s gonna be a great leader for us,” Canton Academy Board President Clay Taylor said. “We just knew his years of experience have prepared him for this next step.”
• Contact Riley Overend at 581-7237 or roverend@gwcommonwealth.com. Follow @OverendOut on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.