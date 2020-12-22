The Greenwood High School girls and boys basketball teams made it a clean sweep of Amanda Elzy with a pair of wins Saturday at Elzy’s gymnasium.
The Lady Bulldogs upped their record to 6-2 with a 45-40 win over the Lady Panthers, who fall to 2-2. Greenwood led 13-6 after the first period, but Elzy held a 9-7 advantage in the second to only trail 20-15 at the break. A 12-11 run in the third gave GHS a 32-26 lead headed to the final period.
Antwanette Regular led Greenwood with 22 points, six steals, four rebounds and two assists. Arieyanna Glover had eight points, eight steals, four rebounds and four assists.
Merciana Sandifer tacked on six points, five rebounds and three blocks, and Shiloh Turner had five points and seven rebounds.
For Elzy, Zamiya Brown had 19 points, and Parris Collins had nine. Kennedy Johnson tallied five points.
In the boys game, the Bulldogs steadily pulled away as they picked up a 75-51 victory to improve to 5-4 on the season.
Greenwood led 22-13 after the first frame, 32-22 at the half and 53-37 after the third quarter.
Javardrick Jackson paced GHS with 22 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocked shots. Jaydon Nwachi had 21 points and three assists.
Altorryian Sandifer had 14 points and seven rebounds, and Devontae Darby had 12 points, 10 rebounds and three assists.
Freddius Ferguson and Keithrick Parker had 13 points each for Elzy (1-4). Ferguson had 11 rebounds, and Parker had seven rebounds, four steals and three assists.
Darius Donley finished with 11 points, three steals and three assists, and Ladarius Davenport tacked on 10 points, five rebounds, four steals and four assists.
The Bulldogs are slated to return to action Jan. 2 at home against Ruleville Central. Elzy will play host to Leflore County on Jan. 2.
• Contact Calvin Stevens at 581-7234 or cstevens@gwcommonwealth.com.
