Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze faces his alma mater, Southern Miss, on Saturday after leading the red-hot Flames (5-0) to a 38-21 victory over Syracuse last week, their first win against an Atlantic Coast Conference team in program history.
The Golden Eagles (1-3), meanwhile, will be playing for the first time in a few weeks under their third head coach so far this season. Tim Billings is filling in for Scotty Walden, who will not make the trip to Virginia following a positive test for COVID-19.
When Jay Hopson resigned after USM’s season-opening loss, rumors swirled about bringing Freeze back to Hattiesburg, where he met his wife, Jill. But Freeze, who once led Ole Miss to back-to-back wins against powerhouse Alabama before resigning in the wake of NCAA violations, has shut down such discussions.
“I have an awesome job here at Liberty,” Freeze said. “I am so thankful to have the opportunity to coach here. My sole focus professionally right now is to help Liberty have the best football team we can possibly have. Besides that, I make it a habit not to talk about other people’s coaching jobs.”
Freeze’s focus is paying off as the Flames are off to their first 5-0 start since 2008, having won 13 of their past 16 games. But USM quarterback Jack Abraham (278 passing yards per game) and the Golden Eagles’ offense may represent the best aerial attack Freeze has seen this year.
“Those wide receivers, man, those guys are big-time,” Freeze said. “They are a challenge. And Jack Abraham, the quarterback, I had him in a bunch of camps at Ole Miss. He’s accurate, he’s competitive and he’s a leader. I have all the respect in the world for him.”
It might be difficult to replace the energetic Walden’s pregame pep talks, but Billings knows what he’s doing with nearly 40 years of coaching experience under his belt.
“Guys that have been around me know I do me, that’s who I am,” Billings said. “(Walden and I) are like Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, I guess. All I am, I’m just his voice – that’s my job. I don’t really consider myself the head coach. I just consider myself an extension of Coach Walden and basically his message is coming through me.”
“It’s not quite as chaotic, you know,” said USM senior linebacker Swayze Bozeman. “(Billings) is not running around blowing the whistle, jumping on people and everything. I love coach Billings. He’s not giving the ‘Rah-Rah’ speech like Coach Walden does but he’s letting you know what’s up and he’s going to tell you how it is.”
Freeze expects to receive some extra attention from old USM friends this week, but he insists Saturday will be business as usual.
“I expect to get a text from Brett (Favre) this week because he loves to needle you,” Freeze said.
“I want to win,” he added. “I want to beat Southern Miss. That’s my mindset. Heck, I love to beat my brother or my cousins at anything we play. I have lots of dear friends down there, but this week, I just want to win. That’s it. I want to win.”
