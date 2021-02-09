The Pillow Academy girls and boys basketball teams get tournament play started Tuesday as the MAIS North AAAA Tournament tips off at Stribling Gymnasium.
The Mustangs, the No. 3 seed from District 1, get things going with a 1 p.m. matchup against District 2 No. 2 seed Leake Academy. Pillow is 7-10 overall and went 2-4 in league play.
The winner of Tuesday’s tilt advances to the semifinals on Friday at 5 p.m. to play the winner of Wednesday’s 3 p.m. game between Magnolia Heights and Lamar School. Magnolia Heights is the top seed from District 1, and Lamar is the fourth seed from District 2.
The boys consolation and championship games are set for 5 and 7 p.m. Saturday. The top four teams advance to the Class 4A Tournament next week at Hillcrest Christian School.
The Lady Mustangs tip off at 7 p.m. Tuesday against Starkville Academy, the No. 4 seed from District 2. Pillow, 19-3 overall, went 6-0 in conference play.
The winner of Tuesday’s game moves on to the semifinals at 1 p.m. Friday against the winner of Wednesday’s contest between Lamar School (District 2, No. 2) and Bayou Academy (District 1, No. 3).
The girls consolation and championship games are Saturday at 1 and 3 p.m. The top four teams advance to the Class 4A Tournament next week at Hillcrest Christian School.
• Pillow sweeps JV tourney: The Lady Mustangs and Mustangs both left Bayou Academy Saturday with first-place trophies in hand from the North AAAA District 1 junior varsity tournament.
The girls capped their perfect campaign with a 54-38 triumph over Bayou to finish 20-0. This marks the fourth straight JV tournament title for the Lady Mustangs.
Pillow held a 16-10 lead after the first period. A 15-8 advantage in the second frame made it 31-18 at the half. The Lady Mustangs led 45-32 after the third quarter.
Elise Howard led the way with 20 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Avery Howard tacked on 11 points, five boards and blocked three shots, and Tavi Layne Johnson had 10 points. Mason McLellan had seven points.
The Mustangs won their game in dramatic fashion when Cameron Lee hit an 18-foot jumper and Magnolia Heights missed its final shot right before the horn sounded for a 55-53 win.
Pillow (13-4) had to rally in the fourth period. Magnolia Heights led 23-19 at the half and 41-36 after the third period, but a 19-12 run in the fourth quarter gave the Mustangs their second straight tournament championship.
Lee finished with 20 points, and Ryan Noles had 12 on four 3-pointers. Charlie Robbins tacked on 10 points.
• Contact Calvin Stevens at 581-7234 or cstevens@gwcommonwealth.com.
