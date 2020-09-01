A pair of defensive stalwarts and a transfer quarterback have been selected as the Commonwealth’s Players of the Week for their performances in games played last Friday.
Pillow Academy senior linebacker Lawes McCool and Carroll Academy junior linebacker William Panni share the Player of the Week honor on defense.
McCool (5-9, 180) recorded five solo stops and assisted on five others in the Mustangs’ 27-16 come-from-behind victory over Indianola Academy. The Colonels held a slim 9-7 lead at the half. The Pillow defense held IA to a touchdown in the third frame as the offense outscored the Colonels 20-7 in the second half.
Pillow (1-1) entertains Canton Academy Friday at 7 p.m. at Bill Davis Field.
Panni (5-11, 180) led the Rebel defense with eight tackles, which included two for loss, and forced a fumble in Carroll’s 58-6 shellacking of Hillcrest Christian School.
Panni and his defensive teammates held the Cougars to one first down and 52 yards of total offense.
Carroll (2-0) goes to Benton Academy Friday at 7 p.m.
Dequarionne “DJ” Jones led Delta Streets Academy to an impressive 34-14 win over Columbus Christian School to move the Lions to 2-0 on the young season.
Jones, a 6-3, 200-pound junior who transferred over from Leflore County, threw for 180 yards on 6 of 11 passing with no interceptions and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 71 yards and a score on six carries as DSA pulled away from the Rams after a slow start in the first period. The Lions only led 8-6 after one.
Delta Streets goes to Tallulah (La.) Academy Friday night.
Honorable mentions go to Pillow’s Gavin Lessley and Richard McQueen, Carroll’s Hunter Brackin, and Delta Streets’ Jalyn Lewis, LeAndre Pittman, Jerry Zuniga and Edgar Swims.
Lessley, a senior running back, gained 113 yards and scored once on 10 carries. He also had one reception for 40 yards, which went for a touchdown. McQueen, a senior defensive back, had seven tackles.
Brackin, a senior running back, rushed for 101 yards and a TD on nine carries.
Lewis, a junior running back, had 90 yards and a touchdown on six carries. He also caught two passes for 35 yards and a score.
Pittman, a senior linebacker, had seven tackles. Zuniga, a freshman defensive end, had six tackles, and Swims, a senior lineman, had five tackles (three for loss) and a sack. Swims played at Leflore County last season.
