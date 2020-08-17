Mississippi Valley State will open the 2021 spring football season against instate rival Jackson State in Jackson.
The first week set for play comes on Feb. 27. Alcorn State, Mississippi’s other SWAC member, opens up at Alabama A&M.
The Southwestern Athletic Conference, which announced in July that it was postponing football for the fall due to the coronavirus pandemic, released its football schedule for spring 2021 on Monday. The schedules for all 10 SWAC schools. The schedule includes one non-conference open date for each team and conference contests scheduled each week beginning in Week One.
Additionally, the league has designated a bye week for each team during the week of March 13 to ensure that fans and supporters have the opportunity to attend the Cricket Wireless Men's and Women's Basketball Tournaments (March 9-13).
Each SWAC team will play six conference football games to include four games against division opponents and two games against non-division opponents. Each member institution will also have the option to play one non-conference game. The season will officially kickoff the weekend of February 27 with five league games set to be played.
The football season will culminate with the Cricket Wireless SWAC Championship Game. The game is scheduled to be played on Saturday, May 1.
Valley will host Alabama A&M in Week Two on March 6, followed by a league-wide open date and then a home game against Alcorn State on March 20.
The Delta Devils return to action on April 3 at home against Arkansas-Pine Bluff. The rest of Valley’s schedule: at Alabama State, April 10; and Mississippi Valley State at Texas Southern, April 17.
The Cricket Wireless SWAC Football Championship will once again be played on the campus of the highest seeded team at the conclusion of regular season play. SWAC football teams are scheduled to begin preparation for the season with an eight-week training period beginning in January.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.