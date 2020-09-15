Pillow Academy picked up two wins in pool play before the rains washed out the remainder of the Carroll Academy girls fast-pitch softball tournament Saturday in Carrollton.
The Lady Mustangs (12-6) beat Carroll Academy 6-0 in their first game of the day. Pillow, which scored three runs each in the first and second innings, took advantage of four Carroll errors.
The Lady Mustangs had nine total hits. Addison Weems had three singles and scored two runs, and Madison Jefcoat had two singles, three RBIs and scored a run. Anna Grace Rice drove in two runs with a single, and Brennan Neal had a single, scored two runs and had one RBI. Avery Howard had a single and scored a run. Maklane Scates had a single.
Jimee Brooke Garrett got the win in the circle as she went two innings, allowing one hit, walking one and fanning three. Jefcoat went one inning, striking out two.
Lexi McClain had a single for Carroll. Peyton Perry took the loss as she fanned three and walked two.
Pillow beat Kirk Academy 10-3 as the Lady Mustangs plated five runs each in the first and second frames. Kirk scored three in the first.
Avery Howard had a single and triple and drove in two runs. Mari Wilson Spruill had an RBI single, and Rice scored two runs and had a single.
Jefcoat got the win as she gave up one hit, walked one and fanned one.
In a late game from last week, Pillow knocked off Heritage 17-4.
Carroll Academy (8-8) opened the tournament with a 7-4 victory over Kirk as it scored three runs in the first and four in the second. Kirk scored four in the second.
Meri Brynn Reeves got the win in the circle as she went 11/3 innings, allowing four runs, walking four and striking out one. Perry worked 12/3 innings, walking two and fanning one.
Presley Woods had a triple, scored twice and drove in two runs. Bella Carter had a single, scored two runs and drove in one, and Kaitlyn Chamblee had a single and one RBI. Perry had a single and two RBIs, and Alana Garrett had a single and scored one run.
Pillow, which played Heritage Monday, takes on Indianola Tuesday at Robertson Field.
Carroll, which played host to Oak Hill Monday, goes to North Delta Tuesday.
